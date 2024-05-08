Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis Offers Fun Activities For All

The moment I park my car and step onto the property, I am immersed in serenity. A concrete sidewalk curves through green grasses alongside tennis courts, backdropped by the pristine waters of the bay. An osprey flies overhead with a fish in its claws, landing in its nest in a nearby tree.

The occasional woosh of a tennis ball beckons me to the courts. Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis is a public recreation facility with a feeling of privacy and absolute calm.

The City of Treasure Island owns the facility. Anyone can visit the facilities to rent a tennis or pickleball court. They can play nine holes on the waterfront executive golf course, or try a game of shuffleboard. Additionally, kids can visit the pirate-themed playground. The recreation facility has a picnic area with a charcoal grill and a Gulf Beaches library lending machine in the clubhouse.

Phil Girardi at Treasure Bay

I caught up with Phil Girardi, the director of tennis at Treasure Bay, for a tour of the facility. We chatted about tennis. Originally from New York, Girardi moved to Ruskin when he was a boy. He moved to Treasure Island more than 20 years ago.

As a skilled player and coach, Girardi gave tennis tips to friends and family members. These lessons blossomed into a full-time career.

At the moment, his clients grow alongside him. Girardi is the head coach for the St. Pete College Women’s Tennis team. This team currently ranks as number four in the country’s NJCAA teams. He is also the St. Pete Catholic High School tennis coach, which the team recently won their district. Along with that, Girardi is the U.S. Tennis Association President.

Girardi had a sold out men’s tennis clinic scheduled the day I visited.

Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis

Girardi wrapped up his coaching session with the St. Pete College athletes and met me with an enthusiastic grin. He followed my eyes to the water and chuckled as I remarked about his office with a view.

“Whenever I host clinics and I see people stop practicing and collectively stare out at the water, I know I’ve lost them,” Girardi said.

The dolphins and manatees make regular appearances in the waters along Treasure Bay. No matter the passion for tennis, transplants and native Floridians alike cannot help but pause in awe at the surrounding beauty.

Girardi has to reel everyone back into the sport. He means business.

He said he’s excited that the sport of tennis is in a Renaissance. Since the pandemic nudged people to go outdoors, more people showed interest in sports like tennis.

Workshops and Classes

Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis hosts various tennis workshops and classes. Many people create new friendships and grow their social circles. People post their information on the facility’s community board in search of a partner to play with.

Girardi coached at Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis for so long that now he proudly watches some of his athletes compete at the professional level. Girardi even coaches some of the kids of parents he coached decades ago.

With 1,000 people moving to Florida every day, places started to feel more crowded, constructed, and less familiar. It struck me how much the community needs places like Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis.

Treasure Bay is a hidden gem that Treasure Island needs. It is simply a place for community, sport, and exceptional coaching.

Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis, 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. mytreasureisland.org.

