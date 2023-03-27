Treasure Island’s Beach Toy Box

by Cameron Healy

a wooden toy box on the beach that says "Treasure Island Toy Box" and "Take a toy, leave a toy"
Treasure Island introduced a beach toy box on Mar. 16. 
The City of Treasure Island

If you’ve stopped by Treasure Island recently, you may have noticed this wooden box next to the mobi-mat. Its actually a communal beach toy box.

On Mar. 16, the City of Treasure Island announced the new addition to the beach on Facebook.

“Scott Glenn of Parks and Recreation hand-built the beach toy box,” and drew a picture of palm trees on the side of the box., according to the post. Glenn also carved the words “Treasure Island Toy Box” and “Take A Toy, Leave A Toy” on the side.

The City credits the idea to Caulin Donaldson, aka @TrashCaulin. Donaldson is a Tampa Bay environmental activist who uses social media platforms to encourage local beach cleanups and other helpful way to better the surrounding environments.

According to the City’s post, the purpose of the box is pretty simple: Take a toy, leave a toy. This helps provide a home for misplaced toys at the beach and provides toys for families visiting who may not have any. The use of the toy box should overall promote “an eco-friendly community and aesthetic.”

Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island.

