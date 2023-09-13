Treasure Island Board of Commissioners Approve Tax Increase

While the City of Tampa rejected a property tax increase last week (4-3), Treasure Island Board of Commissioners accepted a vote on a tax increase for next fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024). At the Sept. 5 commission meeting, commissioners voted for the property tax increase (4-1).

If passed at the next meeting, the property tax increase will be approximately 10.38%. Vice Mayor Partridge asked to slow the vote on this issue. She expressed concern that her constituents had objected to the tax increase.

Mayor Tyler Payne said the second reading of Ordinance 2023-15 will be at the next commission meeting on Sept. 18. He indicated that there would be time for further discussion then.

“It is important to remember that the millage rate is flat to [still the same as] last year,” Payne said.

The City’s millage rate is 3.8129. That means property owners will pay $3.81 (3.8129 mils) per $1,000 of assessed property value. That excludes Homestead and other exemptions. The raise in taxes is not because the Commission raised the millage rate, but because property values have increased.

Property Values Up

Over the last year, the property values increased, causing the tax increase. Whenever homes get assessed at a higher value due to comparative neighboring home values, taxes rise to the assessed values of these homes.

Payne used an example of a $1.5 million home. He explained that the property tax increase would total approximately $200, annually. (Editor’s note: This refers to the City of Treasure Island property tax, not Pinellas County, Pinellas County School Board, Southwest Florida Water Management District, Anclote Basin Board, or other taxing agencies.)

He asked commissioners and residents to “reach out” and request a packet from the most recent budget workshop. This packet shows most of the budget goes to other taxing agencies, such as the school board and Pinellas County.

Some City-collected tax dollars will go towards infrastructure, Payne said.

“We are preparing for the future,” said Payne. “We’re making improvements to help the City be here for 30, 40, 50 years. We have a 50-year-old sewer system that badly needs replacing.”

Temporary Waiver of Building Permit Fees

After Hurricane Idalia, approximately 246 structures on Treasure Island have water and wind damage. Until Oct. 18, the City will waive building permit fees associated with repairs of fences, trees, walls, electrical, roofing, soffit and facia, gutters, and related items. Call the City Clerk’s office for details.

“It was heartwarming to see people helping each other after the storm on Sunset Beach,” said Payne. “Our hearts go out to the folks at Big Bend.”