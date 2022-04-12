A Vending Machines for Books on Treasure Island

What’s the weirdest vending machine transaction you’ve ever had? One memory that comes to mind is the time my sister’s boyfriend went to the fridge to fill his glass with ice water, and a frozen corn dog popped out of the dispenser instead. My family still laughs about that one.

Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis sees more potential in vending machines than a simple soda or snack: Their recently installed Library Lending Machine and Depository allows customers to check out books. The recreation facility and park put the book vending machine in its clubhouse. It’s well-stocked with bestsellers and fan favorites such as “The Vanishing Half” and “American Dirt:”, as well as a romance novel or two. There are even some children’s books to balance it out. After enjoying a round on the fairway, getting their shuffle on, or spiking it on the volleyball courts, beach residents can go swipe their card at the book vending machine to give their brain some exercise, too. The public recreation facility and park are open to everyone, and any Gulf Beaches library cardholder can use the book vending machine. Added bonus: This machine promises not to eat your money.

Walt Disney said, “There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island.” How’s that for food for thought?

Contact the Gulf Beaches Public Library at 727-391-2828 or gulfbeacheslibrary@icloud.com.