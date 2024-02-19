Treasure Island Candidate Forum Questions

The Treasure Island District IV race between Richard Harris and Arden Dickey is fully underway. Because of this, The Gabber Newspaper asked the candidates some of the same questions that mattered to voters at the 2024 Gulfport Candidate Forum. Both Harris and Dickey received the same questions.

What are your thoughts on Florida Senate Bill 774, which requires City Councilmembers and commissioners to fill out Form 6. This involves them disclosing their in-depth financial information. Do you support this bill in small cities like Treasure Island across the state?

Richard Harris: “I am not a fan of this bill as I do not see what it achieves. If I disclose all my assets to the state, they still do not know where the assets came from. I do not believe small city government commissions should have to disclose this information.”

Arden Dickey: “I have read the bill and reviewed Form 6. I am disappointed that the bill has resulted in so many local city commissioners resigning here in Pinellas County.

“Personally, I am willing to comply with the new requirements, but I do think changes need to be made by our State legislators to this rule so that we don’t push away too many people who are willing to do what is almost volunteer work for their local communities.”

What is the biggest challenge that you believe the average Treasure Island resident faces in their daily lives? How do you feel you could help fix that issue?

Richard Harris: “Our biggest challenge here on Treasure Island is beach renourishment and street flooding. I am a professional civil engineer. My background and education would enable me to help obtain the necessary permits to renourish the beach and devise a program to help slow street flooding.” Arden Dickey: “The two biggest challenges: beach renourishment and the frequent flooding of our streets and many homes. Regarding beach renourishment, currently there is no short-term or long-term plan for renourishing Sunset Beach (see “Beach Re-nourishment Update” on the City’s website). We need to press this issue harder in every way possible. “Regarding flooding of our streets and homes: in the short term, we can do some things to lessen the impact of flooding due to heavy rainfall such as keeping storm drains cleared of debris and enforcing existing stormwater retention requirements for all single-family homes. In the long run, the City has begun a Terrain Modification Program that is intended to help mitigate the effects of rising sea levels. This plan has to be fully vetted before it is embraced as the model for our future.”

If the budget had a $100,000 shortfall, what would you want to cut? What about a $100,000 surplus?

Richard Harris: “I would eliminate the hiring of consultants to perform traffic studies which have previously been completed in earlier years. A surplus would immediately go to a reserve fund for the maintenance and replacement of our drawbridge. The City of Treasure Island is one of the few cities that owns its access bridge.” Arden Dickey: “I would rely on City staff to make recommendations of where it may be best to cut $100,000. They would know much better than any commissioner where we might be able to reduce expenses with the least negative impact on residents. Conversely, a surplus could be used in one of several ways: Build up the City’s emergency fund or to pay down high-interest debt, and/or to experiment with new technologies to control flooding.”

What would you do to address housing shortages in the area?

Richard Harris: “The City of Treasure Island is a built-out city and actually does not have a housing shortage.”

Arden Dickey: “I am not sure there is a housing shortage in Treasure Island. If you mean, affordable housing, that is entirely another issue. Real estate values, along with rental rates, have always been about ‘location, location, location.’ It will always be more affordable to live further away from the beach and the water. I don’t see where the City has much control over that.”

