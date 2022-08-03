Treasure Island Casino Night Benefits Environment

by

A table of people playing casino games
The eighth annual Monte Carlo Casino Night fundraiser is a moneymaker for the Treasure Island/Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Beaches Environmental Committee. 
Roulette and showgirls aren’t the first thing you think of when you head to the beach — but on Monte Carlo Casino night, they are.  

For one night the Treasure Island/Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce turns The Club at Treasure Island into a casino. This year, the eighth annual Monte Carlo Casino Night Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. 

The chamber rents casino games (craps, poker, roulette, and slot machines) and hires showgirls and musicians to transform the beach town into Las Vegas for a night. 

“It’s a fun, formal, dressy event that allows people to let off steam and have fun,” said TIMB Chamber President and CEO Barry Rubin. 

It’s a fun time, but it’s also a moneymaker for the chamber’s conservation organization, its Beaches Environmental Committee. The chamber runs the committee, which works to address local environmental concerns. 

A yellow feathered showgirl dancing with a girl in a black dress, with a logo reading "8th annual Monte Carlo Casino Night Fundraiser"
“It will be just like a Las Vegas casino,” said TIMB Chamber President Barry Rubin.
Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce

The committee organizes cleanups, assists with conversation marketing, helps with sea turtle and bird nesting sites, and supports leaders such as State Representative Linda Chaney, who formerly served as a St. Pete Beach commissioner, Rubin told The Gabber.

“The environment is important to us; the beach is to us like oil is to Texas,” Rubin said. 

If you’re thinking of trying your luck at the Aug. 14 event, Rubin says you’ll need more than that.

“I don’t need luck, it’s all skill,” Rubin told The Gabber. 

Find more information, including tickets, at timbchamber.org.

by Abby Baker

