Treasure Island election results are in, and incumbent Deb Toth held onto her District One seat. Toth won with 65.02% (368 votes) of the vote; her challenger, Ashley Wagner, received 34.98% of the vote (198 votes)

While voters elect the mayor at large, only District One voters may vote for the District One representative. Toth received the Sierra Club’s endorsement.

Treasure Island Charter Amendments

Voters citywide voted down two amendments to the Treasure Island charter. Amendment One would have allowed the city to pass a resolution rather than an ordinance to borrow money, while Amendment Two would change the City’s accounting process, “to delete restrictions on borrowing by the City while retaining those restrictions required by the Florida Constitution.

964 voters (60.51%) cast their votes against Amendment One, while 629 (39,49%) voted yes. The votes broke almost the same way for Amendment Two, with 912 (57.58%) voting against and 672 (42.42%) voting yes.

