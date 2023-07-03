Treasure Island has a new look.

The beach town has unveiled a new logo and branding materials. The logo features a pirate ship that links to the city’s name as well as a palm tree emblematic of Treasure Island’s tropical Florida location. Many people associate the date palm tree on the logo, although not native to Florida, with the Sunshine State.

The new logo is not a replacement for the current City seal, Treasure Island officials stressed.

“We’ve incorporated the pirate theme that everyone knows and loves while modernizing the look and feel and showcasing our beautiful coastline and sunsets. I am confident this new logo will carry us into the future, and I hope everyone feels proud when they see it representing their city,” said Mayor Tyler Payne in a statement.

New Treasure Island Logo

Inspire Placemaking Collective, an Orlando-based architecture, planning and design firm. created new logo and branding materials for the south Pinellas County city.

The City paid $49,990 to Inspire Placemaking for the logo and branding work, according to the City.

The new branding also includes a tag line “Paradise Found.”

“We are so thankful to everyone in the community who provided their input and feedback through the process,” Payne said. “I think we arrived at something that truly represents the unique identity of our city.”

The new materials will be used on social media and in marketing and promotional materials

“Getting a logo for the city as well as a tagline is a great way to further our community identity and will allow for continuity and consistency throughout the city for our residents and visitors,” City Manager Amy Davis said.