Treasure Island Launches New Public Records Portal

The City of Treasure Island contracts with a Tallahassee-based software firm to provide a new online portal for public records requests. The City announced April 13 it launched a new public records service with JustFOIA Inc.

JustFOIA is a Florida-based company specializing with Freedom of Information Act requests.

The company states it’s a “GovTech company providing the easiest-to-use records request management software to agencies nationwide.”

Treasure Island pays JustFOIA under $9,500 for a one-year deal, according to Public Information Officer Jason Beisel.

The service allows public record requests in Treasure Island to be submitted via an online form — mytreasureisland.justfoia.com

In a release, City Manager Amy Davis said, “Treasure Island chose JustFOIA to help streamline our citizens’ open records request process and improve efficiencies within.”

The Florida technology firm’s clients include the cities of Kissimmee, Fort Walton Beach, Ocala, and Palm Beach Gardens. Other clients outside of Florida include police departments in Bakersfield, California, Brookhaven, Georgia, and the city government of Peoria, Illinois.

President and CEO of JustFOIA Donny Barstow said the impact the records management firm makes is impressive.

“JustFOIA is ecstatic to work with the City of Treasure Island and empower them to implement a solution to this often challenging process. We are fanatical about our clients’ success,” Barstow said.