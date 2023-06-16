Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne Named Home Rule Hero

The Florida League of Cities named Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne a 2023 Home Rule Hero.

The Florida League of Cities (FLC) serves as the united voice of local government for 101 years. Since 1922, the group has grown to represent more than 400 cities in Florida. It champions home rule as opposed to state rule in each of Florida’s little hamlets.

In a press release, Casey Cook, FLC Chief of Legislative Affairs wrote, “Home Rule Heroes are some of the biggest advocates for protecting local decision-making” versus state decision-making and state interference in city government. This issue came to light this year due to Florida’s last legislative session.

Mayor Tyler Payne began his life where he lives today, on Treasure Island.

A fourth-generation son of T.I., Tyler graduated from St. Pete High School. He attended the University of Florida at Gainesville for his BA and BS. At Stetson University, he received an MBA and a Juris Doctorate. He passed the bar in 2015, becoming a licensed Florida attorney.

After finishing school, Tyler returned to his full-time residence on Treasure Island and got involved in city government. He first served as a member of the city’s Charter Review Committee in 2016, then as a City Commissioner in 2018. In 2021, residents elected him mayor for a three-year term.

As most mayors in Pinellas County, Tyler needs a day job to support his public service. After working his way up in the family business, IcareLabs, as Corporate Counsel and Director of Administration, he now serves as Executive Vice President. IcareLabs makes eyeglasses in Pinellas County.

Mayor Tyler Payne serves not only as Treasure Island’s mayor, but he also on the Big C (aka the Barrier Islands Governmental Council of Pinellas County). This group of 11 mayors from the beach communities of Pinellas County convenes monthly. It reviews common interests to bring to the attention of the Pinellas County Commission.

“It is very important that we speak in one voice,” says Big C President MaryBeth Henderson.

The most recent Florida 60-day legislative session reminded the beach communities they needed to stick together to maintain home rule. The Florida legislature enacted a law that allows the state to suspend local ordinances as regards short-term rentals on the beaches. Short-term rentals of 30-days or less get governed by local zoning laws for residential and commercial property. With the inception of advertising platforms like VRBO and Airbnb, Florida cities have found themselves in a catch-22. Should these residential neighborhoods allow commercial-style rentals as though they are hotel-length stays?

Mayor Payne made an appearance at the June 1 flag raising for Pride month in downtown St. Petersburg along with St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch. Tyler is openly gay and believes that diversity, equality, and inclusion are all important to us, in all of our cities.