Treasure Island News

Friday Morning Market

Start your weekend with a market. Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. the Treasure Island Friday Morning Market has a limitless array of fruit, vegetables and art. Shop the market at the TI Community Center (154 106th Ave.) through April.

Crash Course in Kites

Do you have what it takes to fly a kite over the sandy beaches, wielding the wind speeds while your character-based kite takes flight? On. Jan. 16, the Thunderbird hosts a two-day festival of kites and kite-fliers. Learn to fly a kite from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or simply watch the masters.

Acrylic Answers

Unleash your inner artist in 2022 with Peggy Stein’s “A to Z Acrylic Lecture Demo” at the Treasure Island Community Center on Jan. 8, The two-hour class starts at 1 p.m. and focuses on acrylics, although she’ll present oil and watercolor techniques as well. Email peggystein819@gmail.com to register for this free class.