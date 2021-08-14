Treasure Island News

Treasure Island Police Accreditation

The Treasure Island Police department received a full accreditation from the Commission for Florida Accreditation (CFA) after a year-long re. The CFA looks at standards of operations, organization, management, various services and law enforcement protocols during the accreditation review.

Flood Insurance Seminar Postponed

The flood insurance seminar scheduled for August 18 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 120 108th Ave. was postponed until further notice on August 9. The date is yet to be announced, however all of the scheduled speakers are still slated to speak.

Kids Are Back in School – Drive Safely!

Back to school means reduced speeds, caution at crosswalks and stopping for school buses. Treasure Island wants to remind residents to be extra careful this year. Stop for school buses that are flashing yellow or have their stop signs out to ensure safety for the children getting on and off the bus, obey school zone speed limits and pay attention to crosswalks. Inform children to get to the bus stop early, keep their distance from the road and listen to the instructions of the bus driver.

