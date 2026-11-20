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Treasure Island commissioners voted Nov. 17 to pass the City’s credit card processing costs on to customers, then heard a warning that the City’s overdue 2025 audit could put nearly $1 million in state revenue-sharing money at risk.

Commissioners also kept the long-awaited Treasure Bay discussion on the Dec. 1 agenda, learned an improved FEMA rating could lower flood insurance costs for residents, and honored five firefighters for a cardiac arrest rescue.

Credit Card Fees Add Up

The City spent more than $220,000 on credit card processing fees during the last fiscal year. More than half came from parking.

Permits, Treasure Bay, and parks and recreation also made up significant portions of the bill.

Assistant Finance Director David Green said staff found ways to cut about $60,000 simply by changing processors. Another $150,000 could come from charging customers the processing fees. Together, the changes could save the City more than $200,000 a year.

The City would still pay about $12,000 a year in gateway fees tied to ParkMobile transactions.

The commission unanimously approved Resolution 2026-14, authorizing the City to recover the processing costs through a surcharge.

Staff said most of the work is already done. The changes could take two to three weeks to implement.

“I just want to say thank you,” District 1 Commissioner Tammy Vasquez said. “That’s awesome news.”

Audit Delay Raises Concern

The commission also returned to the City’s 2025 audit, which remains unfinished.

Finance Director Victor Ortiz said auditors are still testing the City’s records. He said the City has a working draft, but auditors have not finished the audit.

Ortiz said the delay stems partly from millions of dollars in hurricane expenses and the City operating without a finance director during the year.

Vasquez raised another concern.

She said the City could lose nearly $1 million in Florida revenue-sharing money if it does not submit the audit by late January.

She also said the delay could affect state legislative appropriations.

Ortiz said the auditors had not identified a major problem with the City’s financial information. He promised commissioners an update by the end of that week.

Treasure Bay Stays on the Calendar

Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis is a public waterfront recreation center along Boca Ciega Bay.

City Manager Charles Van Zant suggested moving the Treasure Bay workshop to January.

Van Zant said the Thunderbird Hotel wants to present its rebuilding plans to the commission before the end of the year. Dec. 1 was the only remaining meeting currently scheduled for a workshop.

Commissioners did not want to bump Treasure Bay again.

Commissioners already moved the workshop once, pushing it from Oct. 6 to Dec. 1 at their Sept. 15 meeting to give the City more time to gather financial information and work through design options.

Vice Mayor Arden Dickey said residents had already been waiting for months and were planning to attend the Dec. 1 meeting.

“I prefer keeping Treasure Bay on the agenda,” Dickey said.

Other commissioners agreed. Instead of choosing between the projects, they found another option.

The Dec. 1 meeting will now begin at 4 p.m. with the Thunderbird presentation, followed by the Treasure Bay workshop.

The City has about $1.5 million budgeted for Treasure Bay this year. About $50,000 has gone toward preliminary design work.

In September, Dickey questioned spending about $180,000 on another design before commissioners reviewed the work the City already has.

Van Zant said the likely options could cost at least $1.5 million unless the City leaves much of the property as green space.

Insurance Discount and Grants

Van Zant said Treasure Island improved its FEMA Community Rating System score from Class 6 to Class 5.

The change could mean an average 25% discount on flood insurance, according to City staff.

The City also has $9.1 million in currently awarded grants. Those grants require about $768,000 in local cost sharing.

Commissioners praised Grant Manager Jessica Modrak for keeping reimbursement requests moving.

The City has already received about $283,000 in reimbursements from those current grants.

Firefighters Honored

Before commissioners took up the agenda, Treasure Island Fire Rescue honored five members for their response to a cardiac arrest call.

Lt. Matt Alman and firefighter-paramedics Juan Beos, Travis DeBerry, Paul Heimbau, and Morgan Keane responded to a third-floor apartment where a patient was trapped in a bathroom. The elevator was broken.

The crew forced open the bathroom door, provided advanced life support, and restored the patient’s heartbeat. They then carried the patient down three flights of stairs while continuing treatment. Two of the five continued providing advanced care during the trip to the hospital.

The department said the patient had a good outcome.

The commission also recognized Mercedes Nelson-Palmer, a fire and life safety educator with Treasure Island Fire Rescue, for five years of service, and Deputy City Clerk Tia Payton for earning her Certified Municipal Clerk designation.

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