Treasure Island OKs Duke Easement, Delays Redevelopment Study

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Treasure Island commissioners approved a temporary Duke Energy easement on Nov. 10. But they held off on accepting a study that could shape future development in the City.

The commission voted 4-1 to approve the easement for Duke Energy equipment at the City’s public works property. District 3 Commissioner Arthur Czyszczon voted no.

Commissioners also approved the first reading of an ordinance that updates rules for the City’s parks and recreation facilities. The second and final reading is set for Dec. 1.

Duke Easement Draws Questions

The temporary easement lets Duke Energy install and move electrical equipment on the City property.

Commissioners asked whether the easement needed a four-fifths vote or a referendum because the property sits near the waterfront.

City Attorney Ralf Brookes said it did not.

“This easement doesn’t touch the waterfront,” Brookes said.

He also said the charter rule applies to access easements. The Duke agreement covers utility equipment.

A resident raised questions about the plat information attached to the easement. Commissioners agreed to check the plat numbers before signing the document.

Raftelis Report Remains Unsettled

Commissioners still have major questions about a draft study on commercial redevelopment. The consulting firm Raftelis prepared the study.

Czyszczon said he had several pages of questions. He wants more time to review the report before the commission accepts it.

“I don’t think we’re at the stage that we’re ready to accept what’s been presented so far,” he said.

Their concerns include the study’s push for taller buildings and more tourist density. Raftelis recommended an 80-foot standard above design flood elevation in several areas. It also recommended different standards for tourist density and floor area.

Commissioners asked how the firm’s economic modeling led to those specific recommendations. They also asked why some numbers in the report don’t match the final recommendations.

The commission agreed to send its questions to Raftelis. If the questions remain unresolved by Dec. 1, commissioners will work toward a possible January timeline.

Raftelis plans to come back so the commission can consider accepting the report. Accepting it would not mean commissioners agree with every recommendation.

Raftelis consultant Cheryl Bovery stressed that point during an earlier presentation.

“We’re not asking you to adopt this document,” Bovery said. “There may be some things that you don’t agree with.”

Parks Rules Get Updates

The ordinance updates parks rules and operating rules for the beach pavilion, the recreation center, and the Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis Center.

It also cleans up the code. For example, it removes a no-smoking section because a general ordinance already bans smoking in parks.

Parking Issue Remains Unresolved

The commission did not move forward with a broad change to the parking code.

Czyszczon raised concerns about commercial parking rules and pointed to a new restaurant. He said the business faces parking requirements even though it has only five spaces in the shopping district.

“As soon as they open up again, I want them to succeed,” Czyszczon said. “We need more restaurants. We need more businesses coming in.”

City Manager Charles Van Zant said staff needed clearer direction before spending time on a broader parking discussion.

“I just don’t want to waste time,” Van Zant said.

Permitting Improves

Van Zant also reported a sharp improvement in the City’s permitting department.

“Our permitting department’s just crushing it,” Van Zant said. He called the current service “night and day” compared with a year ago.

The City has also added Deckard for short-term rental compliance and Forerunner for code enforcement.

Commissioners praised staff for the progress.

“I think you guys are doing a great job there,” District 2 Commissioner Chris Clark said. “So please do keep it up.”

Other News

Election qualifying for the 2027 municipal election opened at noon Nov. 12 and runs through noon Nov. 30. The mayor’s seat and the District 1, 3, and 4 seats are on the ballot.

The commission also recognized Veterans Day and upcoming holiday events. These include the Christmas on Capri celebration Nov. 29, a pickleball tournament Dec. 5, and the Run for the Beaches 5K Dec. 12.

The next Treasure Island Commission meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

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