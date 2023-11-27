The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Romance, Sand Castles, and Thanksgiving

by Chris Shablak

According to Gulfport: romance in the air, Treasure Island sand castles at Sanding Ovations, and how much everyone ate at their Thanksgiving dinners are all on people’s minds.

“I wanna build one of those now!” —3-year-old Joel Baconsmith, visiting the sand castles at Sanding Ovations

“I’m flying under the radar.” —Robert E. Lee

“This isn’t Fox News, this is The Gabber.” —Gill Tugwell

“How many desserts are you actually having?” —Bobby Mercer, talking about my Thanksgiving intake

“Let Mother Nature be your guide.” —Dave Lyons, talking to his friend about a new romantic interest 

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about romance in the air, sand castles at Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations, and how much everyone ate at their Thanksgiving dinners. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

