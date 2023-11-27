According to Gulfport: Romance, Sand Castles, and Thanksgiving

According to Gulfport: romance in the air, Treasure Island sand castles at Sanding Ovations, and how much everyone ate at their Thanksgiving dinners are all on people’s minds.

“I wanna build one of those now!” —3-year-old Joel Baconsmith, visiting the sand castles at Sanding Ovations

“I’m flying under the radar.” —Robert E. Lee

“This isn’t Fox News, this is The Gabber.” —Gill Tugwell

“How many desserts are you actually having?” —Bobby Mercer, talking about my Thanksgiving intake

“Let Mother Nature be your guide.” —Dave Lyons, talking to his friend about a new romantic interest

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

