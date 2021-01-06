Treasure Island Starts the New Year Litter Free 

Friday, January 1 some 80 volunteers raised their arms in the air in solidarity, declaring the beach litter free after picking up over 600 pounds of trash along Treasure Island’s 3.82 miles of beachscape.

Drone videographer Adrian Anderson captured the conclusion of Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach’s first beach clean up for 2021.

According to Carrie Auerbach, Beach Ambassador for the Treasure Island Adopt-a-Beach, they plan many more cleanups throughout the year. Find more at fb.com/treasureislandadoptabeach.