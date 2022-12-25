Treasure Island to Vote on District 1 Commissioner

Treasure Island has city commissioner for districts 1 and 3 up for election on March 14, 2023. In District 1, Deborah “Deb” Toth and Ashley Wagner will vie for the seat; in District 3, only Saleene Partridge qualified. Both Toth and Partidge are running for reelection.

In order to qualify, the candidate must be a registered voter and resident of Treasure Island, must be a qualified elector of the district that they plan to serve, must receive 25 petition cards together with qualifying paperwork and filing fees.

Find more information here.