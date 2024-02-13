Treasure Island Town Hall

From emails and finance reports in Gulfport to resignations and interim commissioners in St. Pete Beach, no one knows how an election is going to go until it ends. While many elections in the county don’t have opposed races, Treasure Island does. On Feb. 7, Richard Harris held a town hall for voters to get to know him and his competitor, Arden Dickey. Dickey declined the invitation, so the town hall ended up being a conversation with Harris.

Dickey Declined

Harris meant for the meeting to be similar to the Gulfport Candidate Forum, but Dickey did not want to attend.

“It doesn’t fit my grassroots campaign strategy,” said Dickey. “I’m not going to do something that benefits my competitor more than me. There were 16 people at his event. Seven were my supporters, seven were Richard’s family and supporters. Only two voters were undecided. Overall, I think it was a good decision not to go.”

Dickey says his strategy involves him going door to door to meet voters.

“I had a meet-and-greet at one of my supporter’s houses and 13 undecided voters showed up. His strategy is good for him, but I’m not going to change my strategy to help him,” said Dickey

“It’s really a shame. I think voters deserve to hear both of our voices and ideas,” said Harris. “I made the event so that we could talk, but it’s just me now.”

The Town Hall

Harris opened the meeting by introducing himself to the attendees.

“I think with my experience as a civil engineer, my education from NC State, and my experience being a volunteer for the city of Treasure Island, I’m well-qualified to be a commissioner,” said Harris.

After his introduction, the moderator jumped into a series of prepared questions. These questions asked about Harris’ ideas and goals for his campaign. He spoke about issues with the beaches and sand dunes, shopping centers, and short term rentals. One of the main things Harris touched on is a major issue along the beaches.

“We just don’t have enough room,” said Harris. “If we can figure out a solution for bicycles and scooters and such I would be in support of that.”

About halfway through the event, Harris began fielding questions from attendees. Audience members raised their hands and the moderator called on them to ask their question. most of the questions focused on things that Harris had said during the prepared questions, like beach nourishment, bicycles and scooters, and his experience as a civil engineer.

The District 4 election between Dickey and Harris comes to a head on Election Day on Mar. 19.

Want More Election News?

