Treasure Island, a Pinellas beach town with a population of 6,875 and a range of annual events from sand castle contests to kite festivals, was included in Trips To Discover’s 20 Best Beach Towns in America article on May 23.

Treasure Island shares a list with sandy towns such as Long Beach, Washington, and Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, chosen and written by travel guide K.C. Dermody.

“While Treasure Island used to be a treasure-seekers destination, today, this island on Florida’s Gulf Coast near St. Petersburg is known for its three miles of pristine, white sandy beaches,” Dermody wrote. [Editor’s Note: Treasure Island was never a “treasure-seeker’s destination”] “The barrier island offers the ideal beach getaway for swimming, snorkeling, parasailing, beachcombing, and just kicking back and watching the sun dip below the water’s edge.”

An already tourist-heavy Floridian destination, locals may see even more outside visitors. After all, Trips to Discover, a strictly online travel magazine, reports they have a monthly readership of more than 1.6 million.

“During the summer, the town sponsors a sunset festival featuring street performers, artisans, and live music. Sway to the sounds of the steel drum, watch magicians and fire eaters, all leading up to the grand finale: a glorious sunset,” the article reads.

While The Gabber has no knowledge of a summer sunset festival – this, in fact, sounds like Clearwater’s daily sunset festival – we do agree that Treasure Island and all South Pinellas beaches have stunning sunsets.