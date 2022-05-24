Treasure Island Voted One of “Best Beach Towns”

Man standing in front of large kite
Peter Dolphin stands in front of one of the kites he built for Treasure Island Kite Festival.
Gabber staff
Treasure Island, a Pinellas beach town with a population of 6,875 and a range of annual events from sand castle contests to kite festivals, was included in Trips To Discover’s 20 Best Beach Towns in America article on May 23.
Treasure Island shares a list with sandy towns such as Long Beach, Washington, and Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, chosen and written by travel guide K.C. Dermody.
“While Treasure Island used to be a treasure-seekers destination, today, this island on Florida’s Gulf Coast near St. Petersburg is known for its three miles of pristine, white sandy beaches,” Dermody wrote. [Editor’s Note: Treasure Island was never a “treasure-seeker’s destination”] “The barrier island offers the ideal beach getaway for swimming, snorkeling, parasailing, beachcombing, and just kicking back and watching the sun dip below the water’s edge.”
An already tourist-heavy Floridian destination, locals may see even more outside visitors. After all, Trips to Discover, a strictly online travel magazine, reports they have a monthly readership of more than 1.6 million.
“During the summer, the town sponsors a sunset festival featuring street performers, artisans, and live music. Sway to the sounds of the steel drum, watch magicians and fire eaters, all leading up to the grand finale: a glorious sunset,” the article reads.
While The Gabber has no knowledge of a summer sunset festival – this, in fact, sounds like Clearwater’s daily sunset festival – we do agree that Treasure Island and all South Pinellas beaches have stunning sunsets.
Treasure Island Drum Circle
The Treasure Island Drum Circle drums on the beach before sunset
Julio Perez

