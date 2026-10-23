Treasure Island Waives Rule, Reapproves Disputed Legal Bill

Treasure Island commissioners voted Oct. 20 to waive, after the fact, a rule that let District 1 Commissioner Tammy Vasquez pull a $16,480 legal bill off the consent agenda. They also approved the bill a second time. The City’s attorneys had said in writing the day before that no such vote was needed.

City Attorney Ralf Brookes asked Vice Mayor Arden Dickey to make the two motions to “clean the record, if you will.”

Both motions passed 3-2. Mayor John Doctor, Dickey, and District 2 Commissioner Chris Clark voted yes. Vasquez and District 3 Commissioner Arthur Czyszczon voted no.

The commission first approved the bill Oct. 6. When Vasquez asked about public discussion of the bill Oct. 20, Brookes said, “Well, it has already been approved, but this should be done because of the waiver.”

The Dispute Over the Rule

The consent agenda is a list of routine items the commission approves in one vote, without discussion. Under Section 5.1.1 of the commission’s rules, any commissioner, the city attorney, or the city manager can pull an item from it for separate discussion. No second or vote is needed.

At the Oct. 6 meeting, Vasquez asked to pull the Sabatini Law Firm invoice. Instead, Dickey moved to approve the consent agenda as presented. That motion passed 3-2, so the bill was approved with the other items.

Vasquez then asked the city attorneys for a written opinion on whether the commission had followed its rules.

What the Attorneys Said

Brookes and fellow City Attorney Becky Vose responded in an Oct. 19 memo. They wrote that the commission’s Oct. 6 vote could reasonably count as an implied waiver of the rule. They wrote that a separate motion would have made the process clearer.

The memo stated, “no retroactive vote to waive the provisions of Section 5.1.1 is needed or recommended.” It warned that a later vote could add little and cause unnecessary confusion.

Brookes Explains the Motions

Near the end of the Oct. 20 meeting, Brookes asked Dickey to make two motions. The first waived Section 5.1.1 under Section 11 of the commission’s rules. The second approved the invoice again.

Czyszczon asked whether the waiver would be retroactive. Brookes said the commission could address it through public discussion. He said he did not expect a challenge, but he wanted the record to show the commission had waived the rule if one came up.

Vasquez noted that the attorneys’ memo said no further action was needed. Brookes said two commissioners had asked for more steps, but he did not say which ones.

“I guess the safe thing to do would be to do this,” Brookes said.

Vasquez said she would follow the attorneys’ advice, but she still had concerns about what happened Oct. 6.

About the Invoice

The invoice bills the City for 41.2 hours of legal work at $400 an hour. Attorney Gavin Rollins of the Sabatini Law Firm represented City Manager Charles Van Zant after Vasquez filed a complaint against him.

At the meeting, Vasquez said she wanted to know what work was done, who authorized the expense and why taxpayers should pay it.

She also noted that the Sabatini firm once served as Treasure Island’s city attorney. She said the firm “participated in preparing or revising the city manager’s employment agreement and approved the agreement as to its form.” City records show Anthony Sabatini, then the city attorney, approved Van Zant’s 2025 employment agreement as to form.

In an earlier email to The Gabber Newspaper, Vasquez said she was not asking the commission “to declare that anyone had committed wrongdoing.”

Guidance for Future Meetings

The memo laid out a process for future meetings. A commissioner who wants to keep an item on the consent agenda after someone asks to pull it should first move to waive Section 5.1.1. That motion needs a second and a majority vote before the commission votes on the consent agenda.

The attorneys wrote that waivers apply only to the commission’s procedural rules. They do not apply to legal requirements such as public notice, public participation or Florida’s Sunshine Law.

The next Treasure Island Commission meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

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