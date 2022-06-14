Despite Treasure Island having openly gay mayor Taylor Payne on council, the small beach city has never issued an official Pride proclimation.

Until this June, when Payne announced the city’s declaration of Pride month and hung the rainbow flag outside city hall, 120 108th Ave., Treasure Island.

“I hereby declare the month of June, 2022 to be LGBTQ Pride month,” Payne said at a June 7 Treasure Island City Council meeting.

Treasure Island will host no official Pride celebrations in 2022, but considering St. Petersburg is hosting a month-long lineup of LGBTQ+ celebration, Payne urges residents travel off island.

“We encourage our residents to celebrate with St. Pete Pride Fest,” Payne said.

Payne’s family has been in Treasure Island since 1970. He holds the title as the city’s first “out and proud” mayor and is a registered Republican.

See the historic meeting online.