Trees and GEMS: December 5 Gulfport City Council Updates

Good news for Gulfport residents! Gulfport City Council voted for an ordinance and a resolution to improve quality of living for the all residents, and especially seniors and disabled residents. At the Dec. 5 meeting, Council approved Ordinance 2023-12 and Resolution 2023-110. Both of these focus on benefitting the community.

Trees, Trees, and More Trees

The ordinance is one in a series of ideas to increase tree coverage in the city. Now that it is approved, residents who would like to remove a tree have different guidelines.

Firstly, the cost paid to Gulfport’s tree fund has increased from $100 per inch to $125 per inch. This is measured by diameter of the trunk at breast height. The ordinance states the breast height is “the diameter, in inches, of a tree measured at four and one-half (4.5) feet above the existing grade.”

Along with this, the fee for an un-permitted removal is now $100, instead of $50. Finally, the city is providing residents with a list of native trees that are available for replacement.

GEMS Program

Gulfport loves its seniors. With a new senior center on the way, and City Council often discussing different forms of accessibility, it is clear to see the commitment to Gulfport’s aging community (even though people only need to be 50 years old to join the “senior” center).

One of the ways the City pays attention to seniors and disabled residents is through the Gulfport Extended Mobility Service (GEMS) program. The GEMS program is a transportation service providing seniors and disabled residents reliable transport when public transportation doesn’t fit their needs. They provide a door-to-door service for people who need to get to doctors appointments, recreational activities, groceries, and whatever else someone might need.

Recently, GEMS saw an increase in the number of disabled residents, and people who need wheelchairs. Because of this, they’ve requested an upgrade to their fleet. Currently, they have a 2011 Ford Taurus, a 2012 Champion Mini-Bus, a 2018 Ford Transit, and a 2021 Chevy Mini-Bus.

New Wheels

GEMS vehicles see a high volume of usage. From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, the fleet made 9,178 one-way trips, spanning mor than 29,585 miles. They are looking to buy a new vehicle to replace the 2011 Ford Taurus, as it is older and no longer has the capacity the Center needs. The City doesn’t bear most of the cost. The federal government pays for 80%, the state pays for 10%, and the City pays for 10%. This totals about $10,000 for the City.

After a short discussion about hybrid and electric options, the resolution was approved. GEMS will soon transport those in need in a new mini-bus.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.