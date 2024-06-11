Ask Toffer: Fashionista Foliage and Trendy Florida Landscapes

One might think that the evolution of plant popularity would mirror changing weather trends or reflect the increasing stresses placed on said plants (as well as the people who care for them).

Nah.

Fashion trends in the landscape come and go much like bell bottoms or mom-waists. Even if there’s something that looks ridiculous, is impossible to care for, or unravels in the washer

(dies), it’s still gonna come around again.

June is the month for the catwalks of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Let’s take a stroll down the proverbial sidewalk of Tampa Bay, shall we?

Remnants of the Past

An observational sidewalk stroll in 1980 would reveal queen palms and Washingtonia palms every which way as you looked. Canopy trees were predominantly laurel oak (younger ones) and live oak (ancient ones) and seemingly everyone’s yard had a small courtyard-sized specimen called a ligustrum tree. King sago ‘palm’ was also an endemic accent.

Hedges were hedges and men were men, so the ground surface was dominated by turfgrass (aka ‘grass’) that men could hedge and mow. The dominating hedge species were ligustrum (japonicum), viburnum (odoratissimum) and pittosporum. In most neighborhoods there would be large groupings of azaleas (mainly the purple formosa) and almost everyone had a citrus tree. Ditto hibiscus shrubs.

There were no groundcovers to speak of (that was what grass was for), small dwarf shrubs hadn’t quite made it out of the lab yet, and no one had their vegetable garden in plain sight unless they had been young during the Great Depression. For the next few decades more and more ‘improved’ cultivars of plants, trees and shrubs made it into local ground. Everybody had Dwarf Indian Hawthorn. A spin through any new housing development revealed variegated arboricola/mamey croton/red ti plants combinations.

When I first witnessed huge date palms being installed along medians and highway corridors I thought that some well meaning Tallahassee landscape architect had lost their mind. They had, of course, but big money also dictates landscape fashion. Everyone got rich on these quite expensive palms — except for the taxpayer.

Trendy Florida Landscapes and You

How can you become a landscape fashion maven? Well, after you’ve sorted through the obvious regional, sun versus shade, and height issues, go shopping with the intent of making yourself happy. I’ve yet to find the person who doesn’t get a twinkle in their eye when a plant seems to stand out to them. Buy the plant. Plant the plant. Have no expectations. Water it. Be accepting of its fate. It might die. It might thrive. Whatever it does, that’s what it did. Get over your big human ego and go shopping again. ‘Fast’ fashion is a good thing for the environment when it comes to plant and tree shopping.

I’ll always have a list of the tried and true along with a list of the weird and unavailable when I go shopping. I crawl all through wholesale nurseries looking for the oddities. Kinda like thrifting.

That’s Gulfport anyway, right?

