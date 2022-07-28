Trial Date Set in Jesse Lee, Gulfport Police Case

A trial date has been set in the case involving Gulfport ice cream vendor Jesse Lee and an alleged assault on a police officer.

The Pinellas County Circuit Court has set an Oct. 20 jury trial for Lee. The trial is scheduled to start 8:30 a.m. at the Pinellas County Justice Center on 49th Street in Clearwater, according to court records.

A pre-trial hearing has also been scheduled for Sept. 19.

Gulfport police arrested Lee in July 2021 after he threw a CD and struck an officer outside of Gulfport City Hall. Lee had come to city hall because the CD, which was part of a public records request, was not working, according to police and court documents.

Lee, 39, is a frequent and vocally and aggressive critic of Gulfport elected, law enforcement, and municipal officials. He was arrested after the CD incident and faces a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Lee’s attorney, Rick Fletcher, had sought an alternative path for the case which would have avoided a trial and set up a regiment akin to probation and community service.

But that was opposed by prosecutors. Fletcher has not yet responded to a request for comment.