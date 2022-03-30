We’ve learned to read eyes a lot better in the days of masking, and “smizing” (smiling with your eyes) has made its way into the mainstream lexicon. So if we were to say Karole Foreman had the packed house at freeFall Theatre smizing gleefully within the first minute of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”, you’d know what I meant, right?

Foreman plays Billie Holiday in 1959, four months before her death playing one of her final shows at a dive bar in Philadelphia because – after an arrest and prison time – options for the legendary performer are limited. Accompanying her is Jimmy Powers, played by Damon Carter. Weaving Holiday’s triumphant and tragic story through more than a dozen musical numbers with salty, often humorous reminiscences by Lady Day herself, the script presents a gripping portrait of the artist and the culture she helped shape.

If you want to know what all the smizing is about, you need look no further than the two virtuosic performers who carry the weight of the show onstage, and their director, Wren T. Brown. Brown and Foreman have too long a list of stage, film, and television credits between them to list here, while co-star and musical director Carter is a Berklee College of Music trained professional pianist, songwriter, and educator making his acting debut. The pedigree of this production as a whole is impressive, from a script by Lanie Robertson, originating at Ebony Repertory Theatre in Los Angeles, and returning to freeFall as part of its Tandem Series.

The COVID-19 era has brought out so many of these one- or two-handers where the entirety of the show is an actor playing a famous person talking about his or her life. It makes good sense given the precautions theaters have needed to take to keep everyone safe and still return, but pausing and wondering if you want to see another one is understandable. Skipping this particular show would be a mistake, though.

Just sitting and listening to Powers play is worth the price of admission, but Karole Foreman’s interpretation of Holiday soars to all the highest peaks and pulls us down into Holiday’s lowest valleys. Foreman is a beautiful woman with a gorgeous voice and a musical revue with her as Lady Day would be lovely, but this is no tribute show. Holiday’s story is heartbreaking and reflects an America too seldom acknowledged, and the way Foreman charts her unraveling over the course of an evening is nothing short of compelling.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Pete. Through April 14: Wed.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. No shows April 7, 15, or 17. $25-$55. freefalltheatre.com, 727-498-5205.