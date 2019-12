Equipped with songbooks, percussion instruments, holiday outfits and good cheer, several dozen Gulfport trolley riders joined in a rolling a cappella chorus to sing Christmas songs throughout the city on Saturday, December 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cooler temperatures and light rain did not dampen their spirits, said Lisa Kauffman, organizer.

The “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” song started off the evening at the Casino.

“All voices are welcomed,” said Kauffman.