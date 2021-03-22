Trop to Open Upper Deck for Fans

For the first time since 2019, Tropicana Field will open up the 300 level deck, along with socially distanced pods for 9,000 cheering fans, for at least the first month of the season.

“I am excited to welcome back and join fans in a safe, responsible way at Tropicana Field to cheer on the Rays,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

The stadium will be open with precautionary measures, social distancing, masks, temperature checks – the works. UV lights will be installed alongside redone air conditioning units in an attempt to clear and destroy harmful air contaminants.

“As far as how long we’ll continue this, it’s hard to tell,” St. Petersburg communications director Ben Kirby said. “What we don’t want to say is a specific date.”

On Friday, April 9, the Rays will play their first home opener against the New York Yankees for their limited, but spirited group of fans.

“Sports can bring us together, and as we approach the end of this pandemic, I hope everyone will continue to root for our home team responsibly,” Kriseman said.

Like this: Like Loading...