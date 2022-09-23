Tropical Depression Nine Preparation in Gulfport

Although Tropical Depression Nine has a few days before it could hit Tampa Bay, city staffs across South Pinellas already find themselves trying to answer questions from concerned residents.

Earlier today (Sept. 23), Gulfport City Manager sent Council his first of what may be several updates about TD9. Here’s what he told them:

“Mayor and Councilmembers,

“I am sure you are beginning to receive inquiries in regards to the potential for the City to be impacted by a tropical weather system next week.

“At present there are numerous uncertainties related to the storm. With that said – Tom [Nicholls] and I have begun staging necessary preliminary supplies and checking city infrastructure.

“As information becomes more defined, City staff will move to the 1st level of weather event preparedness and public communications that are presently being prepared for initial release once storms establishes an identity and more definitive structure and path.

“At this point it is too early to initiate any further activities as to avoid preparation fatigue.

“I will keep you apprised if our activities need to intensify.

“I anticipate Pinellas County Emergency will hold a preliminary ROC call either later this evening or first thing tomorrow – based upon a response model similar to the City of Gulfport’s.

“Please let me know if you have any questions.

“I will be in touch as more information becomes available that requires further activities.

“Thank you, Jim”

Until the threat of TD9 passes or diminishes , The Gabber will continue to post updates for Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches. While we will provide local information, The Gabber encourages all residents to get forecast information directly from hurricanes.gov.