Hurricane Eta, the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, has taken aim at the Gulf Coast.

A 7:35 a.m. update on Nov. 11 from the National Hurricane Center advised that Eta has strengthened back into a hurricane and is headed our way, to Florida’s Gulf Coast. Currently, Eta has 75 MPH winds.

“Its forecast track has trended farther east, with its center now forecast to make landfall near or north of Tampa as soon as Thursday morning or early afternoon,” Weather Channel reported.

While Tampa Bay will see heavy rains and wind, forecasters hope that Eta will weaken into a tropical storm before she makes landfall on Thursday.

With heavy wind and rains expected, Tampa Bay residents should make preparations now.

Heavy rains and wind are expected, please prepare accordingly.

Residents and businesses can get sand bags at the following locations:

Gulfport

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. – available until 6 p.m., with a 10-bag limit. City workers may ask for proof of residency. Shovels and bags available and staff can help those who require special assistance.

St. Petersburg

10-bag limit; city requires proof of residence. Shovels and bags available and staff can help those who require special assistance.

Northeast Park, 875 62nd Ave. NE, at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course

James “JC” Turner Fields, 643 22nd Ave. S.

Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N.

All other areas

In our coverage area, no other municipalities have made sand bags available.

“Drunken sailor Eta caught us all off guard, on a holiday,” Sandy at the County’s Emergency Operations Center told the Gabber.

At this update, the Skyway bridge remains open, but has high winds. FHP advises motorists to use caution.

You can download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide to assist with preparations.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.

The Gabber will release updates every three hours, in line with the National Hurricane Center’s advisories, until Hurricane or Tropical Storm Eta clears our coverage area. We encourage all our readers to go to hurricanes.gov for more information.