Tropical Storm Isaias is Official

As of 8 a.m. July 30, Tropical Cyclone #9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is currently hovering around Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

South Florida can expect to see heavy rains from Isaias on Saturday morning, and potentially isolated flash and urban flooding.

The Tampa Bay area is still near Isaias’ “cone of uncertainty” – the storm’s projected path – but as of Wednesday the storm track had shifted more to the east.

According to the NHC, “tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued for portions of South Florida later today.”

NHC’s next update is set for 2 p.m. today.

There have been no further updates from the City of Gulfport.

For more information residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media (the Gabber will be posting regular updates), and the National Weather Service.

If you haven’t already, you can review tips and planning tools in the 2020 All Hazard Guide online.