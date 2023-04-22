Sunshine Skyway Bridge traffic faced major delays because of an April 17 truck fire. When the truck caught on fire, the driver “dismounting from the vehicle” as it rolled backwards and collided with a tractor trailer, according to police.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fiery Skyway accident occurred at 5:15 p.m. and involved a Dodge Ram 5500 pickup truck and a tractor trailer.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound on the bridge’s inside lane when the Dodge’s “driveshaft broke off and caught fire,” according to the highway patrol.

“The driver stopped stopped and dismounted the vehicle which rolled backwards and collided with” the tractor trailer, according to FHP.

The Dodge driver — a 27-year-old man from Bradenton — suffered the minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver — a 34-year-old man from Miami — was uninjured, according to FHP.

The wild accident initially closed southbound lanes on the bridge connecting Pinellas and Manatee counties over Tampa Bay. FHP said by 6:11 p.m. the outer southbound lane on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened.

