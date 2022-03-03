On Feb. 7 Gulfport welcomed some new plants to the city. The Gulfport Parks Department, under the city’s horticulturist Toffer Ross, added 15 Tuskegee Crape Myrtles near Lincoln Cemetery.

According to Ross, the City of Gulfport spearheaded an idea to “mass plant” new trees – mass plant meaning more than two trees get planted in one area at a time. Ross said her position gives her authority to choose where to plant new trees.

“I have a favorite species of crape myrtles that I use, depending on what size they’re going to grow to. I knew I wanted a mid-level crape and I’ve always been fascinated with Lincoln Cemetery,” Ross said.

Her interest in the cemetery sparked when she took a position on the Historic Preservation Committee for Gulfport, as the idea of “historic preservation with regard to landscape architecture” enraptured her. After serving on the committee, she soon became the chair.

“Back then, we did quite a bit of research on it. So I always view it very fondly and I wanted to do something to pay homage to its presence there. So, when I started looking into varietals of crape myrtles that were new or hybrids, that’s when the Tuskegee hybrid jumped out at me,” Ross said.

The Tuskegee Crape Myrtles are hybrid plants, meaning they were derived from another species. In this case, they come from the Tuscarora Crape Myrtle.

The trees do not technically reside on Lincoln Cemetery property, but “are all on the city of Gulfport easements,” Ross said.

Currently the Tuskegees remain dormant, but in three to four years they will decorate the white PVC fence bordering Lincoln Cemetery and the Pinellas Trail.

The word Tuskegee has Black history connotations – Ross made the association between the name and the Tuskegee Airmen – but added that “the occurrence of them being planted at the same time as Black History Month was purely coincidental. But I like that. I like that idea.”

In addition to planting Tuskegee Crape Myrtles in Lincoln Cemetery, Ross said she also introduced 36 other crape myrtles (Muskogee and Natchez species) to 49th Street South a few days after the Feb. 7 project.