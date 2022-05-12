Twisted Indian Opens St. Pete Restaurant

The Twisted Indian food truck
A longtime food truck in the St. Petersburg area, Twisted Indian opened a brick-and-mortar location this May.
Photo via the Twisted Indian.

Those who frequent downtown St. Pete most likely know about one of the city’s staple food trucks, The Twisted Indian.

Since 2016, Lokesh Vale has served Central Avenue and surrounding areas, including weekly at St. Pete’s Saturday Morning Market. Early this May, Vale put his long-term plan into action and opened a standalone Twisted Indian restaurant at 2639 Central Avenue.

“So far, so good,” Vale said. “The response is good, despite hours being limited.”

The casual food feel that The Twisted Indian is known for is still in play despite the restaurant’s move, Vale said. The candy-apple red restaurant will sell its well-known dishes such as chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, vegan dishes, and wraps.

“People should know this is not traditional Indian; it’s quick service – more modern and approachable,” Vale said.

Soon, fans of The Twisted Indian may see more vegan options, but for now the kitchen staff  is still finding their brick-and-mortar legs.

Open daily 12-6 p.m. 

by Abby Baker

