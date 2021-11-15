Two Adorable Pets Need Forever Homes

Searching Kai (and) Lo

Search no further for this 79-pound, all-American boy who wants a family all his own. Kai Lo has it all: smarts, personality and a chill attitude. really is a special boy…smart, friendly and easy going. He knows basic commands and a few tricks – and he wants to learn more. Can you teach him? You must own your home to adopt Kai Lo.

1830 61st Ave. N.; 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com

All That Jazz

She’s just a baby, but look at all that floof. Who wouldn’t want that floof snuggled next to them on an almost-chilly Florida winter night? Meet Jazzie and see if the two of you could make beautiful music together. (727) 345-4581.

Pet Supermarket, 6892 Gulfport Blvd. S., South Pasadena; 727-345-44581. PetPal: 727-521-6191; petpalanimalshelter.com

