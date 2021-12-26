Two Cars Hit, Kill St. Petersburg Man on Christmas

A man was killed Christmas night in St. Petersburg, according to police.
A 56-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in St. Petersburg Christmas night after being struck by two cars, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said the deadly incident occurred at 7:10 p.m on Dec. 25 at 18th Avenue South and 20th Street South.

“A blue Kia Sedan and a gray sedan (unknown make) were traveling westbound on 18th Avenue South. First the Kia struck him and moments later, the gray sedan struck him while he was still lying in the roadway,” according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene — and neither driver stopped at the scene, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The man’s identity has not yet been released and the south St. Petersburg intersection was closed for three hours for the investigation, according to police.

Investigators are searching for the vehicles and drivers involved in the death.

