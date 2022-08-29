Two people in a red Ferrari died in a head-on crash on Bryan Dairy Road in Pinellas Park on Aug. 26.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said emergency workers responded to crash at 9:43 p.m. between 66th Street and Belcher Road.

“Based on preliminary information, it appears that a red Ferrari was traveling at a high rate of speed while eastbound on Bryan Dairy Road. The Ferrari crossed the median for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a westbound vehicle. The two occupants of the red Ferrari were killed instantly,” Pinellas Park police said in a statement on the fatal crash.

Police said the driver of the Ferrari was ejected after the car crashed into an Acura.

Police have not yet identified the driver and passenger killed in the crash. The occupants of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The deadly accident remains under investigation. The Acura driver’s injuries were deemed serious, but not life-threatening, according to PPPD.