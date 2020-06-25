Two Gulfport Restaurants Report COVID-19 Employees

It has been 20 days since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis approved Florida to enter phase two of its reopening plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida went from a strongly urged “safer-at-home” order to packed bars, restaurants, gyms, retail shops one month after the first phase of the governor’s “Smart. Safe. Step-By-Step.” went into effect on Monday, May 4.

However, new COVID-19 cases are on the rise and this week, three local restaurants announced employees tested positive.

Originally Caddy’s Gulfport posted that several employees tested positive, but did not come into contact with guests or other staff members. Caddy’s then clarified that the positive employees worked at their Indian Shores and Treasure Island locations.

On Wednesday, June 24, Gulfport establishments – Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli and Sea Dog Cantina – announced on Facebook that they both had employees test positive for COVID-19.

Out of the two, Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli has decided to halt some operations indefinitely:

“We discontinued on-site service on 03/22/20, and have since implemented a completely contactless pick-up and delivery system to further minimize the risk of spread. During this time we’ve taken many precautionary measures including: requiring all staff to be masked and gloved during drop offs and deliveries, regular hand washing, sanitization, daily symptom check-ins, and temperature checks. When we feel comfortable reopening, we will continue these practices for the foreseeable future,” wrote Golden Dinosaurs Vegan Deli.

“The fact that the virus has affected us even though we’ve been very strictly following all guidelines has led us to the decision to close and regroup while we determine the safest steps moving forward. Thank you for your continued support – we miss you all but we love you more!”

Sea Dog Cantina has decided to remain open with the promise to adhere to CDC-guidelines.

“On June 22nd, we were informed that one employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee will remain in quarantine for 14 days, and has not been in contact with any staff or guests since exhibiting the symptoms. We will extend the same quarantine for any staff that exhibits symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19 going forward.

Sea Dog said they will continue “strict cleaning guidelines and disinfecting procedures at all of our locations. We will also continue to implement our mask policy for staff and now guests. We will remain vigilant in adhering to all CDC and health department protocols. All staff returning to work will be held to all safety protocols, including daily temperature checks, prior to returning to the premises. Our goal is, and will continue to be keeping both our staff and our guests as safe as possible.”

On Tuesday, June 23, Pinellas County passed a mask ordinance requiring all individuals inside a public establishment to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose. Click here for more information on Pinellas County’s most recent mask ordinance. The City of Gulfport passed an additional measure requiring face coverings in all city facilities except the Gulfport Recreation Center.