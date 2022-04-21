Two Gulfport Schools Vie for Church Building

Neither Gulfport school wants the other to leave their shared campus, but both hope to be the sole owner of the Gulfport Presbyterian Church (5313 27th. Ave. S.); Currently, both schools rent different spaces from the church.

Sunflower Private School is a hands-on, project-based kindergarten through fifth grade school run by co-directors Bevin O’Brien and Nicole Riveros.

“We would do anything to keep the school running,” Riveros told The Gabber.

The other school in the space, Creative Play Preschool, is what owner Kya Belcher calls a “farm school.” Her students, aged 3-7, play and work in the gardens, gather from fruit trees, feed chickens and rabbits, and learn homesteading early.

This April, Gulfport Presbyterian Church announced it would close after 75 years, citing low membership (19 members) and low funds. This means the two schools that rent their space have an opportunity.

Both Sunflower and Creative Play owners want to buy the building, but the decision will lie with the Presbytery of Tampa Bay, a Dunedin-based umbrella for Presbyterian churches in the area.

“Sunflower has just as much a right to be here as we do; I want to make sure we are all thriving here,” Belcher said. “If it ends up I’m the one leasing to them, or if they’re leasing to me, so be it. All I know is that my heart is here.”

On May 11, the board of the Gulfport Presbyterian Church and the Presbytery of Tampa Bay will meet to dissolve the church; the property will then belong to Presbytery of Tampa Bay.

“I made it clear to Tampa Presbytery that both schools are interested in buying it,” said Yvonne Johnson, Gulfport Presbyterian’s Clerk of Sessions. “Ultimately, they will make that choice.”

The key difference is how the schools are raising the funds to buy the building.

Sunflower Private School is knee-deep in a $750,000 fundraising campaign run headed current parents and Sunflower alumni. According to the co-directors, the school is working with a nonprofit consultant run by an alumni parent to work out the kinks.

They don’t quite have the funds yet – COVID hit hard, Riveros told The Gabber – but are dead-set on raising it before the final decision.

“These people are putting time, money, energy into this fundraiser,” Riveros said, sitting in her office covered wall to wall with children’s paintings. “It’s like a family here; you don’t leave family behind.”

Sunflower has been around for 51 years total, rotating different area locations before settling on their current campus 42 years ago.

Many children are local, but some parents travel as far as Tampa to bring their students to an alternative teaching environment.

“I’d like to put an emphasis on how much we love the Gulfport community,” O’Brien said.

Creative Play’s Belcher knows that as well as anybody, her own children went to Sunflower years ago.

She’s run her alternative schooling, food-forest modeled preschool out of the building for 14 years and lived in Gulfport for 28.

She says has what she thinks it will cost to buy the property at the ready.

Belcher says she had funds ready two years ago, when the church first unofficially mentioned that their time may be running out.

“We started this process years ago, when the church first thought of dissolving. At that time, Sunflower was not doing well financially … that’s why they approached me,” Belcher said. “At that time, I said yes, but as ownership changed and the church took longer than expected; things changed.”

“We were beginning to have some problems, the idea that the church isn’t doing well has been around for some time,” Johnson noted.

The Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office values the property at just over $1.5 million.

Belcher has no plans of snuffing Sunflower out if she’s the buyer. She says she needs to expand, her waiting list is astronomical, but she doesn’t need the entire campus.

“The truth is, there is room for all of us here,” Belcher said. “I have outgrown my space, yes, but I’d like to work alongside them to convert this entire block into a children-run farm school.”

Does Sunflower feel the same about leasing?

“They are so kind, we have a good relationship with them [Creative Play] of course we would,” Riveros said.

Bill Wildhack, Stated Clerk and Temporary General Presbyter says the church’s board asked them to appoint an administrative commission to handle the details of who buys the church.

“It’s up to them,” Wildhack said. “Nothing ever happens as fast as anyone wants it too, especially buyers.”

Until May 11 when the church meets and makes a final decision, it’s all speculation.