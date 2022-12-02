Two Killed After Being Ejected from Motorcycle

A 58-year-old Florida man and a 51-year-old woman from Arizona died Nov. 20 after a collision between their motorcycle and an SUV on Gandy Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol said the fatal accident happened just after 6 p.m. near Gandy and Brighton Bay Boulevard.

FHP said the SUV was at a stop sign at the driveway of the Goodwill store on Gandy when it entered the roadway and was struck by the motorcycle.

“Upon impact, both occupants of the motorcycle were ejected onto the roadway,” according to a statement from the highway patrol.

The motorcycle driver, who is from Gibsonton, died at the scene and the passenger, who is from Phoenix, died later at the hospital, according to police.

The 71-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured.