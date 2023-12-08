Two People Killed in Skyway Car Crash From Stolen Mustang

A harrowing police chase involving a stolen Ford Mustang ended with a head-on collision with an Uber on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Wednesday night, killing two people.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) identified the driver as Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, of Hialeah.

Police state the driver rammed into a patrol vehicle and drove the wrong way on the Skyway. The driver faces murder and vehicular homicide charges.

The driver “continued southbound to the top of the bridge, turned around and rammed the FHP vehicle before continuing at high speed traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275,” police released in a statement.

The stolen vehicle crashed head-on with Dodge Caravan with four occupants near the northern rest area of the Skyway. The minivan operated as an Uber that night, according to police.

Skyway Car Crash

The crash killed the driver — a 33-year-old man from Bradenton — along with a 52-year-old passenger from Columbiana, Ohio.

Two other passengers — a 51-year-old woman and 24-year-old man (both from Ohio) — were seriously injured in the crash.

Roman also suffered serious injuries. A FHP trooper involved in the earlier collision was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Roman is charged with Felony Murder, Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding Involving Death, Driving While License Suspended Involving Death, and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 7.

How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.