Two Scrooges and a George Bailey: Holidays Live

It just isn’t the holiday season until Scrooge makes an appearance, so what a lucky thing it is that St. Pete has not one but two Ebenezers on stage this month, along with George and Mary Bailey to make sure the most wonderful time of year is especially wonderful.

Bells are ringing and angels are getting their wings over at American Stage, where a live radio play adaptation of the classic film “It’s A Wonderful Life” runs from December 16 to the 24. Adapted by Joe Landry and Directed by Stephanie Gularte, the holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings dozens of characters to the stage, and live, on-stage sound effects, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as, one fateful Christmas Eve, he considers a world in which he’d never been born. Tickets and more here.

The St. Petersburg City Theatre just wrapped its annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” the theatrical adaptation of the Charles Dickens novella about the miserly, bitter old Scrooge who, after being visited by a series of ghosts on Christmas Eve, is transformed into a kinder, gentler man. SPCT took measures to limit capacity in its theater during the three-night run on December 11, 12, and 13, but maintained its holiday tradition by performing live for an audience.

Meanwhile, the legendary Dickens antihero is taking a musical turn up the road at freeFall Theatre, where Artistic Director Eric Davis is bringing the audience favorite back after a hiatus.

“When freeFall moved into our permanent home at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011,” says Matthew McGee, freeFall’s Outreach/Marketing Manager, “Eric wanted to produce an annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ And we did for about four years.”

The company decided to give the popular play a rest after that and staged some slightly less obvious holiday shows, including “The Little Prince,” “Every Christmas Story Ever Told,” “Peter Pan,” “Peter and The Starcatcher,” and last season’s smash hit “The Lion in Winter.” But, says McGee, “Over the years, we continued to receive messages, emails and comments about how much our audiences missed ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

Conceived as a drive-in concert and performed on freeFall’s outdoor stage, much in the style of it recent production, “War of the Worlds,” there are four singers separated by plexiglass that perform the score by Keith Ferguson and Bruce Greer. Sound is transmitted through freeFall’s radio station to peoples’ cars, and Davis created an animated multimedia presentation using the drawings of renowned illustrator PJ Lynch, who gave the theatre the rights for free. McGee, an award-winning actor himself, narrates the story, playing all the voices, from Scrooge to Tiny Tim.

Says McGee, “It’s a unique and fun experience that celebrates our beloved freeFall production while innovating the presentation to safely serve our patrons during a pandemic.”

freeFall’s “A Christmas Carol” runs from December 11 to December 24. Tickets and more here.