Two Sides to Small Town Drama in ‘1959 Pink Thunderbird’

The Off-Central Players’ 1959 Pink Thunderbird is two one-act plays. The two connect the small-town women of Maynard, Texas and the men in their lives in both humorous and dramatic ways.

The first one-act, Laundry and Bourbon, is set on Elizabeth’s (Debbie Yones) back porch. The simple set features a table with unfolded laundry and a few chairs, and a telephone on the other side of a screen door, which is the rear entrance to the sleepy little house. The play takes off the moment the lively and animated Hattie (Amanda Cappello) walks on stage.

She plays the comical, straight-shooter best friend, an exasperated mother of three who escaped her domestic chaos to visit Elizabeth to have a few bourbons. Cappello’s performance is delightful and hilarious from start to finish. She has lively stage movements, snappy dialogue, and comedic storytelling of the misadventures of her three young, equally spirited children. The audience gets verbal clues about them through Hattie’s conversations on the telephone to see how “grandma” is coping with the kids.

Hattie is a stark contrast to the dour and pensive Elizabeth, who insists that “nothing is wrong” as she constantly stares into the distance. She continually awaits the sight of her husband Roy’s 1959 pink Thunderbird somewhere off the back porch, at the edge of the Texas desert.

Elizabeth relays Roy’s infidelities, bouts with PTSD, and drinking since he returned from Vietnam, accepting all with helpless resignation. Elizabeth and Hattie reminisce about their high school, double-dating days with Roy and his best friend, Wayne, in the Thunderbird. That is when Elizabeth finally reveals what’s bothering her. The revelation perplexes Hattie and the audience equally, but leaves room for more complex problem-solving in the subsequent one-act play.

The conversations between the two best-friends-since-school gives the audience the backstory of the bad boys. The audience hears about the feel of the small town Texas life as well as the teen heartthrob Roy, and his sidekick Wayne, who currently serves jail time. Hattie winds up marrying the more reliable Vernon and has a family.

Hattie’s sharp-tongued dialogue as a mother of three lively children describes their personalities and antics. This punctuates the unfolding drama as Elizabeth keeps Hattie’s glass filled with bourbon.

A long-time town acquaintance and pseudo-antagonist joins the pair. Amy Lee ( Amanda Kronhaus), is the gossipy and snobbish member of the country club and career volunteer in several of the town’s organizations. Hattie’s snippy interactions with Amy are witty. She quickly points out Amy’s humble beginnings as a dirt-poor girl who married the son of the town’s hardware store owner to catapult her status in society.

Amy came on the pretense of delivering a package from the hardware store. But instead she brings what she believes will be upsetting gossip about Roy. The three sit down and sip bourbon together before Hattie and Amy fight.

The second one-act, Lone Star, opens in the backyard of Texas bar, Angel’s. We meet Roy, played by Ward Smith, who pounds down Lone Star beers with his younger brother, Ray (played by Mike Arce). They recall stories from his battles in Vietnam and lament how he returned to a much-changed hometown. While Elizabeth’s stories were about Roy’s marital straying, Roy himself admits how much his wife and his 1959 pink Thunderbird mean to him.

Ray provides the comedy in this act. He is the less-intelligent brother with simple witticisms and campy comparisons, such as comparing the Baby Ruth he’s eating to a piece of poop. Like Hattie in the first act, his stage antics and delivery keep the audience laughing. Roy expertly instructs Ray about the sequence in which to consume a Baby Ruth, popcorn, and beer. Later, he misquotes and interprets Biblical passages.

Like the first act, the antagonistic character Cletis (Danny Tyrawa) visits. He is the pocket-protector-wearing son of the hardware store owner, and somewhat naive husband of Amy Lee. Cletis’ nickname is “Skeeter.” He fights to establish himself as a productive adult in Maynard society and not the town nerd. He also helps herald in the tragic events leading up to the end of the play. Then, he exits leaving Ray to deal with the fallout with his brother.

The events twist the audience’s concept of what is really going on between the characters in the first and second acts. It is well worth the wait and rewards the audience with many laughs along this roller-coaster ride. James McLure wrote the two, one-act plays of 1959 Pink Thunderbird with Director Stephen Ray.

The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Thurs., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m. $20-35. 727-202-7019, theoffcentral.com.

