The outside of Hitchcock's
Hitchcock’s Market in St. Pete is closing. Staff say the green grocery store will be closed after this weekend.
Hitchock’s Green Market in St. Petersburg close for good by Sunday, June 19.

It’s bad news for green shoppers, but great news for those looking for a good deal on groceries. 

As of Monday, June 13, Hitchcock’s [Tyrone Square, 6765 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg] entire inventory is 50% off. According to the Hitchcock’s store manager, a man named “Dan” who would not reveal his last name, there is a large amount of inventory left. 

“We’ll be closed either Friday or Saturday,” Dan said.  “They haven’t told us for sure yet.” 

A store closing sign
Until closure, Hitchcock’s has major discounts.
The store manager says that Hitchcock’s owners hold an 18-year lease. 

“I can’t really say why we’re closing,” he told The Gabber. 

While the reasoning is unclear, increasingly money-saving deals on produce, meat, grocery items, and hygiene products will be available all week – as long as supplies last.

