Unattended, Running Subaru Stolen in Gulfport

A thief saw a crime of opportunity and stole a Gulfport woman’s SUV from in front of her house after she left the vehicle unattended and running last month, Gulfport police say.

The Gulfport Police Department reported the car theft occurred Aug. 19 near 16th Avenue South and 54th Street South.

The woman left her Subaru Forrester “running her front yard” and witnesses said a teenage boy, wearing a mask, gray sweatshirt, and gym shorts got into the SUV “and speed away,” according to GPD.

Police later recovered the Subaru. They haven’t arrested anyone yet, but GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman says they do have a possible suspect.

Police have repeatedly cajoled residents to lock their cars and to not leave keys or other valuables in vehicles.