Unique Brews at Dissent Craft Brewing Company

The Tampa Bay beer scene has lit up throughout the past few years. Downtown St. Pete is crawling with craft breweries, but what I’ve noticed is more and more independent brewery owners taking up shop in lesser-known parts of town — areas without lots of trendy bars or restaurants. Dissent Craft Brewing Company is one of the hottest new neighborhood gems to pop up in Lealman. Dissent is located in the Haines Road strip mall, and if you aren’t looking for it, you’ll drive right past it. What this microbrewery lacks in curb appeal is more than made up for in their ever-rotating and innovative beer lineup.

What to Expect at Dissent Craft Brewing Company

The taproom is small and cozy, with the majority of the space dedicated to stainless steel mash tanks and fermentation vats. All 21 beers on draft are Dissent’s own label and are made on-site. Brewmasters Jeremy and Ryan have made it their mission to build a line of “unspoken ales” that exemplify niche, small batch brewing. Expect everything from imperial stouts and brown ales, to IPAs and Hefeweizens. It’s a solid roster of brews in an area that desperately needs a little liquid courage.

I love Berliner-style beers. They tend to be on the sour side. I was more than delighted to see that Dissent Craft Brewing Company has six Berliner beers on tap. Armed with a tasting flight ($15) and a couple of extra pours ($3.75 each), I sampled all the sour beer Dissent has to offer. Mother of Dragons is one of their most popular selections. It is made with passion fruit and subtle hints of scotch bonnet. The Blueberry Marshmallow Berliner Weisse and the orange-flavored Tangarang are close runners up. One of my favorites was Can’t Catch Me — a Berliner brew loaded with gingerbread. It tasted like Christmas in a cup.

Love To Eat? So Do We!

Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Try This at Dissent Craft Brewing Company

One of Dissent’s best sellers is the Annual Passholder. It’s a Berliner-style beer with loads of pineapple and vanilla soft serve, inspired by the Dole Whip at Disney. In fact, hundreds of pounds of pineapple purée went into the making of this brew alone. The hints of pineapple and vanilla round the beer so it’s more of a liquified, alcohol-laced popsicle. The name ‘Dissent’ fits perfectly as most of their beers go against the traditional grain.

Every pint is full of flavor at Dissent. And it’s not too late to partake in the 2024 Ale Trail. Visit any of the participating breweries (Dissent included) to pick up your passport and start collecting stamps on BOGO beers. The Ale Trail is a fun way to experience microbreweries from Brooksville to Sarasota, to Lakeland and Clearwater.

What are you waiting for? Join the rebellion and grab a pint at Dissent Craft Brewing Company.

Dissent Craft Brewing Company, 5518 Haines Road N., St. Petersburg. Mon., 3-9 p.m, Tues., 12-10 p.m., Wed.-Thurs., 12-9:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 12-10 p.m., Sun., 12-7:30 p.m., 727-827-7129, dissentcraftbrewing.com.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.