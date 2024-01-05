“We Have a Problem”: Unlocked Cars and Stolen Guns in Gulfport, Pinellas

A firearm was stolen from an unlocked truck in Gulfport in late November. This is part of a growing trend across Pinellas County that concerns local law enforcement.

Gulfport Police Department officials reported the theft of a Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol from an unlocked Ford pickup truck in the 900 block of Gray Street South, right after Thanksgiving. The Gulfport resident’s video surveillance showed the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 24. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said police have made no arrests.

Recent Reports

The concern over guns stolen from cars extends throughout the county, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The Pinellas sheriff referenced stolen guns, including from unlocked cars and a Christmas Eve family dispute in Largo leaving a 23-year-old woman dead after her 14-year-old brother fatally shot her.

“In the last 30 days, we’ve taken reports where 17 guns have been stolen from unlocked cars,” Gualtieri stated, “Help us, because we have a problem.”

The Largo incident involved Damarcus Coley, 14, shooting and killing his 23-year-old sister, Abrielle Baldwin, during a family argument over Christmas gifts, according to PCSO. He shot her while she held her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier. Baldwin later died at a local hospital.

Following the incident, Damarcus Coley was shot by his 15-year-old brother Darcus Coley. The 14-year-old is in stable condition at a local hospital, and both siblings face first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Unlocked Cars and Stolen Guns

The issue extends beyond firearms. Car thieves take advantage of residents leaving cars and trucks not only unlocked, but with keys inside.

In another incident, a resident’s 2022 Lincoln Corsair was stolen on Nov. 25 with the keys left inside outside their home near 45th Avenue South and 27th Avenue South, according to GPD.

The Lincoln was later abandoned and recovered the same day by St. Petersburg police.

