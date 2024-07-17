For months, St. Pete Beach has had some political turmoil. After four of the five City Commissioners resigned, the City appointed interim commissioners. In March, the District 1 and 3 interim commissioners ran in the general election unopposed. While the City prepares for the 2025 general election, they plan to hold a special election on August 20. The non-partisan race sees current interim commissioner Nick Filtz against challenger Lisa Robinson.

Meet the Candidates for St. Pete Beach’s District 2 Election:

Nick Filtz

Filtz was appointed to the commission in December as the interim commissioner. For 20 years, he’s lived in St. Pete Beach working as a realtor.

According to his introduction video on the City’s website, ” I applied for the City Commissioner position as I wanted to get more involved in our community and be a part of contributing to the future of our City, and creating a place that my son and future family want to move back to after college. As commissioner I want to focus on positivity and unity in our community amongst our residents and the city. While encouraging more support of local small businesses and small business owners.”

Lisa Robinson

Robinson has lived in St. Pete Beach for 35 years, spending time as an event coordinator, operations producer, and technical manager. In her application, she highlights her background in business development, marketing, and planning.

“I am a creative thinker, detail oriented, and a highly effective communication with strong negotiating, multi-tasking and follow through skills,” she wrote in her application.

The result of this election doesn’t change the March 2025 general election. If the elected commissioner would like to run in March, they need to qualify again. To learn more, visit votepinellas.gov.

The Gabber Newspaper has reached out to both candidates to offer voters a televised forum; thus far, only Robinson has responded that she will attend. If both candidates do not attend, we will still hold the televised forum.

