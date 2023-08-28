Update #11: Idalia Pinellas School Closures, St. Petersburg Closures

Pinellas School Closures: What You Need To Know

When the shelters open, Pinellas County schools close. Many schools become shelters during a hurricane. Pinellas has closed all schools Aug. 29-Aug. 30. The Pinellas County School Board has also canceled all school-related activities for those days.

Reopening will depend on Idalia’s impact on Tamp Bay. PCSB will send updates to employees via phone and email. Anyone who wants to stay up-to-date with school reopenings can register to get text messages by texting YES to 67587. Anyone can also access the info at pcsb.org/weather.

Pinellas County Shelter Information

To find out more about shelters near you, either call the Pinellas Information Center at 727-464-4333

or visit storm.pinellascounty.org.

St. Petersburg Closures

The City of St. Petersburg has closed all its recreation buildings. This includes all programs and before- and after-school care. The closures take effect Aug. 19 and run through Aug. 30. After the storm passes, the City hopes to re-open.

St. Petersburg has an alert system for residents: stpete.org/hurricane • Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. • Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.