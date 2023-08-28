Update #12: Idalia Prep Gulf Beaches Tourists

Are you staying along Florida’s Gulf Coast and wondering what you need to do in advance of Idalia? Here’s what you need to know.

Pinellas County has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all its Gulf beaches. That means if you can see sand, you need to leave.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has asked owners of any hotels, Airbnbs, or other short-term lodging to have all guests check out tomorrow.

Hotel, motel, and Airbnb owners will likely not accept Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 check-ins.

Idalia Prep for Gulf Beaches Tourists

If you drove your car on vacation: It’s best to evacuate earlier than later, when the roads will have other evacuees on them. PCEM asks that anyone evacuating from Zone A evacuate to an area higher than Zone B.

If you arrived by plane: Tampa International Airport (TPA) will close effective 12:01 a.m. Aug. 29. St. Petersburg Clearwater International Airport will close at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 through 3 p.m. Aug. 30.

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. • Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.