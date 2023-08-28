The Gabber Newspaper Logo
barnacle newsletter web ad

Update #12: Idalia Prep Gulf Beaches Tourists

by Cathy Salustri

St. Pete Beach on a blustery day Idalia prep Gulf Beaches
Attention Gulf Beaches tourists: Here’s what you need to know about Idalia, and how Gulf Beaches tourists should prep for the storm.
Lisa Leveroni

Are you staying along Florida’s Gulf Coast and wondering what you need to do in advance of Idalia? Here’s what you need to know.

Pinellas County has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all its Gulf beaches. That means if you can see sand, you need to leave.

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has asked owners of any hotels, Airbnbs, or other short-term lodging to have all guests check out tomorrow.

Hotel, motel, and Airbnb owners will likely not accept Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 check-ins.

Idalia Prep for Gulf Beaches Tourists

If you drove your car on vacation: It’s best to evacuate earlier than later, when the roads will have other evacuees on them. PCEM asks that anyone evacuating from Zone A evacuate to an area higher than Zone B.

If you arrived by plane: Tampa International Airport (TPA) will close effective 12:01 a.m. Aug. 29. St. Petersburg Clearwater International Airport will close at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 through 3 p.m. Aug. 30.

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. •  Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

by Cathy Salustri

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad