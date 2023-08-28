Update #13: Idalia Closures on St. Pete Beach

The City of St. Pete Beach has announced Idalia-related closures of all City buildings. This includes not only St. Pete Beach City Hall, but the public library and recreation center. The self-service sandbag sites (Egan Park, 9101 Blind Pass Road) and Gulf Way (22nd Ave. and Gulf Way) remain open, with the City asking people to limit themselves to 10 sand bags per person. In the event of storm surge higher than the sandbags, the sandbags will not provide an effective barrier.

Idalia Re-entry Tags

St. Pete Beach residents and business owners can get re-entry tags. Residents and business owners can get them until 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Fire Station 22 and Fire Station 23. These tags will allow the fastest re-entry onto St. Pete Beach. Here’s who can get a tag.

Parking

Until Idalia passes, the City will not enforce parking laws. However, beach residents should, according to the County order, evacuate. Now is not the time to park close to the water while to surf.

Trash Collection

St. Pete beach trash collection will take place as usual on Aug. 29. The City will not collect trash or recycling Aug. 30. Pending the outcome of Idalia’s winds and waters on St. Pete Beach, the City hopes to resume trash collection Aug. 31.

